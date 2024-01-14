POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu: Israel to continue Gaza war regardless of ICJ ruling
100 days of Israeli bombings have brought Gaza and its people to its knees. The humanitarian warnings have come as often as Israel's attacks. While the International Court of Justice considers whether Israel is committing genocide, Gazan's have no doubt. Nearly 1.9 million people, about 90 percent of Gaza's population is now in the south, most sleeping in makeshifts shelters or in the open. 1.5 million people are in Rafah alone, with everyone who's been displaced lacking the most basic supplies. Dalia Fahmy is the Director of International Relations and an Associate Professor of Political Science at Long Island University is talking about 100 days of Israeli attacks on Gaza and Netanyahu who says Israel to continue Gaza war regardless of ICJ ruling.
January 14, 2024
