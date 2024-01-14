POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te emerges victorious
China has reacted to Lai Ching-Te victory in Taiwan's presidential elections. The country's top diplomat has warned any steps towards Taiwan's independence would be "harshly punished". Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office says the DPP victory won't change cross-strait relations and that it firmly opposes foreign interference. Andrew Leung, Independent China strategist, talks about only 6 percent of Taiwan population is for the unification with China. 88 percent of Taiwan population want to preserve the status quo. He also adds that Taiwan is producing the 80 percent of high end of semi conductors, who is essential for industries in all over the world.
January 14, 2024
