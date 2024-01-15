POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'We are steadfast': Displaced Palestinians reflect on 100 days of Israel's war on besieged Gaza
'We are steadfast,' say displaced Palestinians, as Israel's war on Gaza reaches 100 days. Almost 85% of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to flee their homes due to Israel's bombardment and siege of the territory since October 7. Many are now seeking shelter near the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, in the southern region of the besieged enclave. #Gaza
January 15, 2024
