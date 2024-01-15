POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lava flowing through Grindavik after second eruption in a month
02:10
World
A volcano is erupting in southwest Iceland, with molten lava flows destroying buildings in a small fishing town. Authorities had built barriers of earth and rock in recent weeks to try to prevent lava from reaching Grindavik, located to the southwest of the capital Reykjavik. But the latest eruptions have penetrated the defences, with a large fissure opening up just metres from the town.
January 15, 2024
