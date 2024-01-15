POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gaza under communications blackout for more than 48 hours
Israel's military campaign in Gaza has passed the 100-day mark and the onslaught shows no signs of slowing down. Nearly 24 thousand Palestinians have been killed in the enclave since October 7. According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is internally displaced with many facing acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine. But a diplomatic solution seems out of reach as Israel's leadership has again refused to consider a ceasefire. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
January 15, 2024
