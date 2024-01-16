World Share

Israeli army announces cutbacks in operations in Northern Gaza

Israel's Defence Minister says it's cutting back operations in the north of Gaza and parts of the south as well. But, at least 24 people were killed in air strikes in and around Khan Younis on Monday. And according to the World Food Programme, the entire enclave population is experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity. In Gaza City, there were chaotic scenes as crowds tried to get hold of what little food was making it through. Andy Roesgen has the latest developments.