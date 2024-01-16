POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli army announces cutbacks in operations in Northern Gaza
02:24
World
Israeli army announces cutbacks in operations in Northern Gaza
Israel's Defence Minister says it's cutting back operations in the north of Gaza and parts of the south as well. But, at least 24 people were killed in air strikes in and around Khan Younis on Monday. And according to the World Food Programme, the entire enclave population is experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity. In Gaza City, there were chaotic scenes as crowds tried to get hold of what little food was making it through. Andy Roesgen has the latest developments.
January 16, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?