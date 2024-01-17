POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye Strikes PKK and YPG targets in Iraq and Syria After Nine Soldiers Killed In Terror Attack
11:55
World
Türkiye Strikes PKK and YPG targets in Iraq and Syria After Nine Soldiers Killed In Terror Attack
Turkiye says it has hit dozens of PKK and YPG terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria - including what Turkish intelligence says was a ringleader operating in the Metina district in Iraq's north. The strikes come after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks by the PKK over the weekend. That brought the total number of Turkish soldiers killed by the terror group to 21 in less than a month. Turkiye's defence minister says several dozen terrorists were eliminated, along with hideouts, bunkers and oil facilities. The country’s intelligence service added that a YPG safe haven was hit inside a large compound where a French cement company once operated in Syria's north. The air strikes come as part of Operation Claw-Lock, launched in April 2022 to target the PKK in northern Iraq near the Turkish border. The PKK, which is responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkiye, the US, and EU. But Washington is also among the top supporters of its Syrian branch - the YPG. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University Necdet Ozcelik Lecturer at Cappadocia University
January 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?