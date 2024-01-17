POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Economic Forum: Is it still relevant?
26:30
World
The annual meeting of the world’s movers and shakers is underway in the Swiss alpine resort town of Davos. With two concurrent wars, a weak global economic recovery and worries over artificial intelligence - there’s a lot to discuss. But what concrete action will emerge from this year’s World Economic Forum? Guests: Carina Schuster Technology Editor at the The London Financial Philip Ingram Journalist Philipp Lausberg Policy Analyst at the European Policy Centre Rohit Talwar Global Futurist
January 17, 2024
