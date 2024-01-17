What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Israel’s administrative detention recalls Franz Kafka’s dystopia in Palestine

In Franz Kafka’s famous novel “The Trial”, protagonist Josef K suddenly finds himself under arrest without a cause. K is a fictional character, but his experience mirrors the bitter, “Kafkaesque” reality many Palestinians face today, with Israel’s deliberately confounding administrative detention system recalling the dark dystopia imagined by the German writer a century ago. #Palestine #Israel #Kafkaesque