Sinn Fein and DUP in talks to end Northern Ireland deadlock
02:38
World
To Northern Ireland now, where talks are ongoing to end the political stalemate. The country has been without a functioning devolved administration for almost two years. The two biggest parties, Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party, are meant to share power in the national assembly but the DUP has been refusing cooperate. Their concerns are over the Brexit deal that the UK government signed with the European Union, and a breakthrough is unlikely before Thursday's deadline which is also the day when 2-hundred-thousand workers plan to strike over pay. Our Correspondent Claire Herriot reports from Belfast.
January 18, 2024
