Gaza Comms Blackout

Gazans have been grappling with the longest communication blackout since Israel's attack began in October. Newsfeed also looks at how Tel Aviv's education system conditions Israelis to view Palestinians as inferior. As global support for Israel wanes, Tel Aviv is now paying to promote its propaganda online. Staying in the tech space, the IMF is urging government and political leaders in Davos to introduce policies to control AI that will benefit humanity. On a lighter note, 'Mean Girls' is back twenty years after the original movie was released and it's causing a stir.
January 17, 2024
