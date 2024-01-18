POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IGAD Summit addresses Somalia-Ethiopia tensions and regional concerns
01:53
World
IGAD Summit addresses Somalia-Ethiopia tensions and regional concerns
The East African regional bloc, IGAD, is hosting an extraordinary summit in Uganda. On its agenda is the war in Sudan and an argument between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa. Somalia has expressed deep concern over Ethiopia's promise to recognise Somaliland, in exchange for naval and commercial access to the Somaliland coastline. Ethiopia says it's not attending the summit because of 'overlapping schedules'. Obaida Hitto reports.
January 18, 2024
