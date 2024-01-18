POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Exclusive Interview with Türkiye's First Astronaut Alper Gezeravci
01:39
World
“I am so happy. Extremely happy and extremely honoured and privileged to carry out this mission” Türkiye’s inaugural astronaut Alper Gezeravci tells TRT World ahead of his scheduled launch. Gezeravci will be travelling as part of the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 3, alongside Spanish, Italian, and Swedish astronauts.
January 18, 2024
