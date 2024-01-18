POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli court places Palestinian minors under arrest, ignores years of detention in final hearing
03:26
World
Israeli court places Palestinian minors under arrest, ignores years of detention in final hearing
Hamza al Taweel and Ahmad al Julani, detained by Israel when they were minors, were placed under house arrest until a ruling was made in their case. However, despite being isolated and denied all freedom of movement for two years, the boys, now adults, were sentenced to prison by an Israeli court, which declined to take into account the years they spent under house arrest. #Jerusalem
January 18, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?