POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ankara Calls For Restraint After Iran and Pakistan Launch Attacks Into Each Other’s Territory
12:26
World
Ankara Calls For Restraint After Iran and Pakistan Launch Attacks Into Each Other’s Territory
Its one crisis after another in the Middle East... While Iran and Pakistan have carried out reciprocal strikes into each other s territory, the US and UK keep hitting Tehran-backed Houthi sites in Yemen. And it s all happening against the backdrop of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has inflamed already tense conflicts in the region. And Ankara warns bigger threats may be ahead. Zeynep Gokce tells us more. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Hannan Hussain Political Analyst Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at HKU
January 19, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?