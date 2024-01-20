January 20, 2024
Israeli Prime Minister rejects idea of a Palestinian state
Israel's Prime Minister has spoken with President Joe Biden, amid reports of growing tension between the leaders. The White House claims the call was to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, but it comes after Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected US calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war. It's widely been interpreted as a public snub of Israel's greatest ally. Yasmine El-sabawi reports from Washington
