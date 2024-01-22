World Share

Gaza Conflict: What impact will the ICJ case have?

It’s been more than 100 days since the start of the war in Gaza. Allegations of genocide by Israel will be judged by an international court. But can anything alleviate the suffering and destruction of people in the enclave? Guests: Wadie Said Professor of Law at the University of Colorado Peter Herbert Human Rights Barrister Cathy Powell Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town James Henderson Legal Researcher at Law for Palestine