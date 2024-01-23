POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Reports: Israel proposes two-month pause to free hostages
A plan on how fighting in Gaza could be paused for up to two months has been put forward by Israel. The proposal has reportedly been passed-on to negotiators to deliver to Hamas after being approved by Israel's war cabinet. It comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing domestic and international pressure over the conflict in Gaza. On Monday, Israel stormed one hospital in the south and put another under siege. Andy Roesgen reports.
January 23, 2024
