Ethiopia and Somaliland Sign Port Deal Leaving Somalia on Edge
12:59
World
Ethiopia and Somaliland Sign Port Deal Leaving Somalia on Edge
Tensions in the Horn of Africa have escalated after landlocked Ethiopia signed an agreement with Somalia's breakaway region Somaliland, which will give it access to the sea. Mogadishu has blasted the agreement as illegitimate and has appealed for international support. Egypt, which has its own long-running dispute with Ethiopia over the Nile River, said it won't 'hesitate to act' in support of Mogadishu. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, had a tough warning for Ethiopia. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Hannah Ryder CEO of Development Reimagined Michael Amoah Visiting Senior Fellow at LSE
January 23, 2024
