World
Palestinian-American musician uses his platform for Gaza
Israel's war on Gaza has led to a shift in messaging from some artists and musicians, who now feel a moral duty to speak up against one of the deadliest military campaigns in recent history. One of the most vocal is Anees. The Palestinian-American performer grew up in the Washington DC area and is using his platform to highlight the Palestinian experience in Gaza and beyond. Yasmine El-Sabawi caught up with him.
January 25, 2024
