Serbia Announces Massive Boost to Defence Spending As Tensions With Kosovo Grow
13:51
World
It was a trend that was already in motion, but made much worse after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine. The Balkans is witnessing a mini arms race, where several countries are boosting their arsenals at record pace. Serbia is the latest to flex its military ambitions, announcing its largest investment ever in ammunition. Serbia's President Aleksander Vucic said the buildup is in response to US plans to sell Javelin anti-tank missiles to Kosovo. The two neighbors saw a string of violent clashes last year, with both countries fortfying their border. Adama Munu explains. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 25, 2024
