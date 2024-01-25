POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands flee Khan Younis as Israeli army surrounds city
Thousands flee Khan Younis as Israeli army surrounds city
Israeli forces in the North of Gaza have killed 20 Palestinians as they waited for humanitarian aid to be distributed. In the south of the strip, the Israeli military is continuing its siege of Khan Younis, where thousands of civilians are trapped and under fire. Some of Gaza's few remaining hospitals are surrounded by tanks and soldiers. Negotiations to achieve a temporary halt to the fighting seem to have stalled, and a leaked audio tape of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu insulting Qatar and its role as a mediator could jeopardise the process. Obaida Hitto has more.
January 25, 2024
