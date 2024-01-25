POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moscow and Kiev trade blame over downed plane carrying 65 POWs
02:06
World
Moscow and Kiev trade blame over downed plane carrying 65 POWs
The war of words between Russia and Ukraine over the downing of a Russian cargo plane on Wednesday continues. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's accused Moscow of playing with the lives of prisoners of war. Russia says 65 Ukrainian prisoners died when the plane came down and has called for a UN Security Council discussion on the tragedy. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
January 25, 2024
