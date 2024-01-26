World Share

Is the end of Israel's war on Gaza still far off?

While Israeli officials draft plans for the continued occupation of a post-war Gaza Strip, the US and the EU insist on the creation of an independent Palestinian state. Can a sustainable plan be found, or has the destruction of Gaza reached a point of irreversibility? Guests: Caroline Rose Director of the Strategic Blind Spots Portfolio at the New Lines Institute Yousef Bashir Author of 'The Words of My Father: Love and Pain in Palestine' A Kayum Ahmed Special Adviser on the Right to Health at Human Rights Watch