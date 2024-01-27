POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dehumanisation: From the Holocaust to Gaza
05:48
World
Dehumanisation: From the Holocaust to Gaza
Countries around the world mark Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January to honour the millions of victims of one of the worst genocides in modern human history. But how were the Nazis able to systematically imprison and kill millions of Jews without significant public backlash? And are the same tactics of dehumanisation being used today to justify the ongoing massacre of Palestinians in Gaza? #Holocaust #Gaza #Dehumanisation
January 27, 2024
