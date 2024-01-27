POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump ordered to pay $83.3M in defamation damages
World
Trump ordered to pay $83.3M in defamation damages
A jury in New York has ordered Donald Trump to pay more than 83 million dollars in damages to columnist E Jean Carroll for defamatory comments he made about her while he was president. Trump had been found guilty of sexually assaulting and defaming Carroll last year, and the jury's job here was to determine how much he should pay. It's another legal set-back for the front runner for the Republican presidential nomination. Craig Boswell reports.
January 27, 2024
