UN chief urges donor countries to restore UNRWA funding
Ten countries, including the US, the UK and France, have suspended funding to the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees. The decision follows Israeli allegations that 12 UNRWA employees participated in the Hamas October 7 attacks, sparking international controversy. But for Palestinians, controversy is the least of their worries, as they wonder how they can possibly survive without the support of the agency.
January 28, 2024
