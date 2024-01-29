POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ECOWAS ready for negotiation amid withdrawals
ECOWAS ready for negotiation amid withdrawals
The West African bloc ECOWAS says it's ready for a 'negotiated solution' with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, after the countries announced their withdrawal from the organisation. All three are led by military juntas, and argue the bloc has strayed from is founding principles and no longer serves their needs. Analysts say this is uncharted territory for the region... and could be a turning point in history. Melinda Nucifora has more.
January 29, 2024
