January 30, 2024
26:00
26:00
More Videos
Can Palestinian football help spotlight the Gaza conflict?
Sporting bodies want you to believe that football and politics don’t mix. But when tens of thousands of innocent people are being killed - that’s impossible to ignore. Who are the football clubs and players standing up and giving voice to the people of Gaza? Guests: Leyla Hamed Football Journalist Mohammad Dajani Palestinian Football Performance Coach at AFC Ajax Yousef Alhelou Freelance Palestinian Journalist
More Videos