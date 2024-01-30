POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Palestinian football help spotlight the Gaza conflict?
26:00
World
Sporting bodies want you to believe that football and politics don’t mix. But when tens of thousands of innocent people are being killed - that’s impossible to ignore. Who are the football clubs and players standing up and giving voice to the people of Gaza? Guests: Leyla Hamed Football Journalist Mohammad Dajani Palestinian Football Performance Coach at AFC Ajax Yousef Alhelou Freelance Palestinian Journalist
January 30, 2024
