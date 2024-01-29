POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
French farmers aim to put Paris ‘under siege’ in tractor protest
French Farmers have taken to the streets in protest against what they say are unfair government and EU policies affecting their livelihood. Hundreds of tractors formed roadblocks on highways surrounding Paris in an attempt to blockade the capital. There have been similar protests in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Farmers say they are suffering under new environmental regulations imposed by Brussels and are being undercut by cheap foreign imports. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
January 29, 2024
