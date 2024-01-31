POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
30 bodies handcuffed and blindfolded found in Beit Lahia school
Palestinian officials have accused Israeli troops of killing at least 30 civilians execution-style. The corpses discovered blindfolded bodies with hands tied behind their in a mass grave in northern Gaza. It comes as the Palestinian Health Ministry reports the death toll in Gaza is now nearing 27-thousand. Those who have survived the conflict so far face an uncertain future, after a UN donor conference failed to shore-up support for the embattled Palestinian refugee agency. Melinda Nucifora reports.
January 31, 2024
