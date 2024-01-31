POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can the US federal court hold Biden administration accountable for abetting Gaza genocide?
26:40
World
In this episode, we examine accountability in Israel's war on Gaza. A groundbreaking lawsuit challenges US support for Israel's actions in Gaza, raising questions of complicity under the genocide convention. We also explore the potential of a one-state solution with author Antony Loewenstein, who shares insights from his book 'After Zionism.' Join us for critical discussions on the path to peace in the region. Guests: Monadel Herzallah Plaintiff in Gaza Lawsuit Against US President Biden Diala Shamas Human Rights Attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights Antony Loewenstein Author of 'The Palestine Laboratory'
January 31, 2024
