January 31, 2024
01:43
01:43
French farmers continue to protest against government policies
French police have arrested 79 farmers after they broke into a Paris market. The crackdown comes as convoys of tractors edge ever-closer to the capital and other cities. The demonstrations are showing no sign of letting-up, with thousands of farmers ignoring police warnings not to cross government red lines. The protesters are angry over rising costs and Ukrainian grain imports. Lape Olarinoye has more.
