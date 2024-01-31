POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Europe's Farmer Protests: Can they win their fight?
26:00
World
Farmers around Europe are taking to the streets - on tractors. They’re angry because they can no longer make a living producing food. What can lawmakers do to stem the growing discontent? Guests: Helen O’Sullivan Co-Founder of Farmers’ Alliance Ireland Jos Ubels Vice President of the Farmers Defence Force in The Netherlands and Beef Farmer Alexis Poulin Journalist and Co-founder of Le Monde Moderne Media
January 31, 2024
