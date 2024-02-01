POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israelis block aid trucks bound for Gaza at Ashdod port
Israelis block aid trucks bound for Gaza at Ashdod port
Humanitarian aid for Gaza has become a flashpoint, both inside and outside the enclave. Israeli protesters have been demonstrating at a major seaport, trying block the deliveries. Trucks that have managed to enter Gaza are struggling to safely transport their goods, because of desperate people over-running the vehicles. The dire situation is set to worsen, with western donors suspending funding for the UN's main Palestinian relief agency. Melinda Nucifora reports.
February 1, 2024
