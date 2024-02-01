POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders agree on $54B aid package for Ukraine's war effort
World
EU leaders agree on $54B aid package for Ukraine's war effort
EU leaders have agreed on a new 54 billion dollar financial aid package for Ukraine at a special summit in Brussels. Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban had been blocking the deal, but to the surprise of many, quickly gave in to pressure from other leaders once the summit began. The money's crucial in keeping Ukraine’s government functioning during its war with Russia. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
February 1, 2024
