European farmers clash with police outside EU parliament building

The European Union has said it will make changes to its agricultural policies as part of efforts to stem a cascade of fury from farmers across the continent. Violent protests besieged Brussels on Thursday, overshadowing a meeting of EU leaders discussing the bloc’s budget, including a critical funding issue for Ukraine. Farmers are angry at a series of issues, including low incomes, competition from abroad and EU rules, which could now change under the new proposals. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.