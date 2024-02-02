POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UNICEF: Nearly all Gaza’s children require psychosocial support
02:10
World
UNICEF: Nearly all Gaza’s children require psychosocial support
Israel's defence minister says no victory in Gaza will be complete without a military expansion into Rafah. The southern city is already hugely overcrowded with people who have been forcibly displaced by Israel's assaults elsewhere in the Strip. While there are reports a truce agreement may be getting closer, the children of Gaza are traumatised. Every child in the enclave needs mental health support, with UNICEF also estimating 17,000 children are unaccompanied, having been separated from their families during Israel's attacks. Kubra Akkoc reports.
February 2, 2024
