Catalonia cuts agricultural water use by 80% amid drought
01:36
World
Catalonia cuts agricultural water use by 80% amid drought
Spain’s north-eastern region of Catalonia continues to battle with its worst drought on record. And after more than a thousand days of drought, the Catalan government has formally announced a state of emergency, extending water restrictions to Barcelona and the surrounding region. Up to 6 million residents are now facing tighter restrictions after three years of limited rainfall. Lape Olarinoye reports.
February 3, 2024
