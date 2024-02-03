POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Exclusive: TRT World interviews Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
08:55
World
Pakistan is heading to the polls next week. One of the candidates for the top post is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. His mother and his grandfather were both Prime Ministers. His Grandfather Zulfikar was executed by the military in 1979, his mother Benazir was killed in a terrorist attack in 2007. TRT World’s Jaffar Hasnain has been on the campaign trail with the next Bhutto hoping to be Prime Minister.
February 3, 2024
