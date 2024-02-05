World Share

Dozens killed in air strikes on homes and mosque in central Gaza

In Gaza, a Palestinian medical source says at least 37 people have been killed after residential buildings were hit by Israeli air strikes late on Sunday. On Monday, more Palestinians sheltering in Khan Younis were forced to move further south. More than half of Gaza’s population is now sheltering in Rafah near the Egyptian border, and there are fears Israel’s military offensive is heading that way. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.