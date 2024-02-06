World Share

Rebuilding Turkiye: First anniversary of the February 6 earthquakes

Turkiye is marking the first anniversary of deadly earthquakes, dubbed the 'disaster of the century'. The focus has been on rebuilding, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visiting the region. He's inaugurated three massive hospital complexes while delivering housing units to survivors of the earthquakes. Our correspondent Melinda Nucifora visits the southern city of Hatay. Plus will a London court confirm Australian computer scientist Craig Wright as the inventor of Bitcoin? Sesame Street’s Elmo asked, “How’s everyone doing?” initiating an outpouring of emotion. The winners and most talked about bits of the Grammys and we analyse the Taylor Swift effect.