POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pro-Palestinian politicians face backlash
26:50
World
Pro-Palestinian politicians face backlash
Politics has gone from being merely divisive to utterly polarising. The war in Gaza has driven that trend to an extreme, especially for politicians who go against the norm. But why are so many being allowed to endure overwhelming abuse? Guests: Maggie Slavin Operations Manager at CAIR-Chicago Ammar Anwar Independent UK Councillor Nabila Ramdani French Journalist Kamel Hawwash Chairperson of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign
February 6, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?