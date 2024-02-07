POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italian farmers head to Rome in tractor convoy as anger spreads
02:06
World
Italian farmers head to Rome in tractor convoy as anger spreads
Farmers in Italy and Spain have taken to the streets in the latest round of agricultural protests in Europe. They're protesting against EU climate change regulations and cheap imports from outside the trading bloc. EU officials are promising to relax regulations for fear the issue could become a deciding factor in June’s EU parliamentary elections. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
February 7, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?