00:21
World
Israel bombs Rafah, last ‘safe zone’ for Gaza civilians
Israel war planes continue to strike Rafah in southern Gaza. 1.9 million Palestinians or 85% of the Gaza population took refuge in this city according to the UN. Located at the border with Egypt, Rafah was designated as a ‘safe zone’ by Israel last December. But on Monday, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Rafah would be the army’s next target, claiming it is the last remaining stronghold of the Palestinian group Hamas. Several rights groups have warned against any Israeli military offensive in Rafah, which could result in huge loss of lives. “We can warn what might unfold with the ground invasion. Under international humanitarian law, indiscriminate bombing of densely populated areas may amount to war crimes,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a UN briefing in Geneva.
February 7, 2024
