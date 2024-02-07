World Share

Blinken is in Israel to push for a hostage deal and postwar plan

It's been four months since the conflict began in Gaza. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardment, and many more injured. The enclave lies in ruins and the Middle East is at risk of sliding towards a wider regional conflict. An air strike hit a residential building in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah City. Three Palestinians have been killed including a journalist and two women, with several others injured. The border city is the last refuge for Gaza's displaced people and was designated as a safe zone. But Israel has recently turned its attention to the border city heavily pounding the shelters, hospitals and schools there. In Khan Younis, patients in al-Amal Hospital have been forced to evacuate under heavy Israeli bombardment. The hospital has been under siege for more than two weeks, with Israeli tanks and drones targeting the facility. And Riyadh has told Washington there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised. Meanwhile, Hamas has officially responded to a framework proposal for a truce in Gaza. While the Hamas reply has been described as "positive" the Israeli response remains unclear. The top US diplomat is now in Israel to discuss the deal. Craig Boswell has more.