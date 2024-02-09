World Share

Biden: Israel's actions in Gaza have been 'over the top'

The White House says it will not support a major Israeli military operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where almost half of the strip's population is sheltering. An air strike in the area early on Friday killed several members of a family, including three children. Washington's comments come a day after the Israeli Prime Minister said his military was preparing for an offensive there, despite warnings from the UN such an operation would be disastrous. Leone Lakhani has more.