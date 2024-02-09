What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Vote counting under way in polls marred by violence in Pakistan

Vote counting is underway in Pakistan after Thursday's general election, which some analysts have called the country's least credible in recent years. Voting took place against a backdrop of terror attacks and a government-imposed internet outage. Unofficial results show the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan is performing better than expected. Kamran Yousaf reports from Islamabad.