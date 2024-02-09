POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Experimental Generation l True Colours - Episode 1
Should children be allowed to transition to another gender? A British mother recounts how her autistic son — who was struggling with puberty — was groomed online by paedophiles and was later pushed to change gender by education and health authorities when he was just 14. A TRT World exclusive series, “True Colours” explores the untold stories of those who have been affected by the spread of gender ideology and the LGBT lobby.
February 9, 2024
