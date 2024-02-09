February 9, 2024
09:43
09:43
Lobby l True Colours - Episode 5
How has transgender ideology gained so much influence? Barrister Dr Anna Loutfi explains how the LGBT lobby and pharmaceutical companies have consulted with politicians and public bodies to promote transgender beliefs in schools and healthcare as scientific facts. A TRT World exclusive series, “True Colours” explores the untold stories of those who have been affected by the spread of gender ideology and the LGBT lobby.
